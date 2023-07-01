Euro Coin Price Reaches $1.09 on Major Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $52.30 million and approximately $967,078.18 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,917,232 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.