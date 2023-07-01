EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Short Interest Down 69.0% in June

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVe Mobility Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVE. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 60.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,565,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

EVe Mobility Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 342,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

