Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Up 240.1% in June

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 240.1% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,131,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,066 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Free Report) by 4,868.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

EVLVW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 1,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

