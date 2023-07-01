Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 411,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.8 %

EXPD stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,642. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

