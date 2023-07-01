F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $165.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,920,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

