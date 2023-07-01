Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock remained flat at $7.99 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $776.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

