Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock remained flat at $7.99 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $776.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.99.
About Ferrellgas Partners
