Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
Shares of FGPR stock remained flat at $7.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $776.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrellgas Partners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.