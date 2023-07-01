Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FGPR stock remained flat at $7.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $776.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.