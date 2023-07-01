Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FIDU stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

