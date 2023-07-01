Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 148.0% in June

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the May 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,842,000 after buying an additional 74,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 493,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. 268,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,424. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

