Field & Main Bank Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.39.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $440.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

