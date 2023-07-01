Field & Main Bank Purchases 200 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE IR opened at $65.36 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

