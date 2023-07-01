FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Director Sells $10,500.00 in Stock

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report) Director Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yew Poh Leong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $5,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $6,250.00.

FingerMotion Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNGR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of -1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 96.94% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of FingerMotion in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in FingerMotion by 2,420.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About FingerMotion

(Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

