Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FTGFF stock remained flat at $2.19 during midday trading on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

