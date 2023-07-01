First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.41.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 119,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares



First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

