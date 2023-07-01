First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.09. 1,820,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,173. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.55. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

