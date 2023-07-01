First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. 151,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

