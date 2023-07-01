First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. 151,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $34.85.
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
