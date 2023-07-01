First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 1,004.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 3.80% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARVR opened at $31.52 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
