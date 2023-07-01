First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $20.67.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.