First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 47.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

(Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.