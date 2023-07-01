First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 229.6% in June

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a growth of 229.6% from the May 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.67. 773,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,971. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
