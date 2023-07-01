First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 229.6% in June

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a growth of 229.6% from the May 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.67. 773,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,971. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,023,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,329,000 after purchasing an additional 421,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,753,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 278,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,830,000 after purchasing an additional 147,724 shares during the period.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

