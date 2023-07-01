First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. 74,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $6.65.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
