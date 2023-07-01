First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 17th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE FCT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

