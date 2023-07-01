First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3137 per share. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FID. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 411,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 99,148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 138,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 111,990 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

