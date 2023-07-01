First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 801,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,305,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,085,000 after purchasing an additional 132,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 187,148 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,964,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after buying an additional 198,246 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

