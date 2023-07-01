FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR) Announces $0.18 Dividend

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

BATS LKOR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with at least 10 years to maturity selected and weighted by fundamental factors.

