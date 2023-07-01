FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Up 12.1%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report)’s share price rose 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 76,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 26,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
FlexShopper Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The company has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. FlexShopper had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 128.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of FlexShopper
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShopper
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.