FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Up 12.1%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report)’s share price rose 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 76,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 26,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The company has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. FlexShopper had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 128.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

About FlexShopper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

