Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 313.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

