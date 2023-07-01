Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Short Interest Update

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Forbion European Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FRBN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.73. 162,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Forbion European Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forbion European Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Forbion European Acquisition by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 556,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forbion European Acquisition by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 169,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Forbion European Acquisition by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

