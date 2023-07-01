Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

F opened at $15.13 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

