Forum Financial Management LP Has $440,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

