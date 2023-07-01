Forum Financial Management LP Sells 488 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.8 %

ADI opened at $194.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.