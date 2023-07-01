Forum Financial Management LP Sells 77 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $188.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.50. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $189.02. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.