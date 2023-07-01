Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Update

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Foxby Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXBY traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602. Foxby has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

