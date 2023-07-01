Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Update

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Foxby Trading Up 15.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FXBY traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602. Foxby has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18.
