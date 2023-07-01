Frances Arnold Sells 240 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20.

On Thursday, May 25th, Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

