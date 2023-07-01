Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. Frax has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $7.33 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

