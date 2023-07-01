Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $5.86 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $5.86 or 0.00019187 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $425.92 million and $29.20 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Frax Share Token Profile
Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,707,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,730,166 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.
