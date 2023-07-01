Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FYBR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.78. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,774,740.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,000 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $2,820,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

