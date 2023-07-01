FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (IGLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 6th

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

