FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Cut to $2.50

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.83. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 3.69.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,489,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 465,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,161,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 410,226 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,472,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 988,556 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

