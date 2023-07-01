Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Price Performance
GDNR remained flat at $10.65 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.02.
Institutional Trading of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,991,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $3,610,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,648,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions
Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.