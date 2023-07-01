Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 64.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after buying an additional 150,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of GTES opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.10 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.