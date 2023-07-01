Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average of $167.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $131.27 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

