Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Free Report) were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 439,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,625,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Georgian Mining Trading Down 9.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.
About Georgian Mining
Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.
