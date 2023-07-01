GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Price Hits $0.0768 on Top Exchanges

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $97.79 million and $1,112.22 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.06708573 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,155.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

