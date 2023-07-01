Gifto Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and $2.51 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

