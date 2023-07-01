Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.50

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.50 and traded as high as C$42.79. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$42.17, with a volume of 601,222 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$950.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$962.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.9929789 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$298,146.00. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

