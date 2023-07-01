Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 324 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

