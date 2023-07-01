Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 87.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $142.77 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

