Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,453 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

CI stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

