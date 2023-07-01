Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 172,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -117.02%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

