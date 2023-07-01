Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 11,440 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 958.1% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 57,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

MPW opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.